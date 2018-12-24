Ayton Records Rookie-Leading 21st Double-Double vs Nets

Less than 24 hours after their triple-overtime thriller in Washington D.C., the Phoenix Suns were back the court as they tipped-off against the Brooklyn Nets.

Deandre Ayton started the game the same way he did the night prior, attacking the glass and being aggressive offensively. His teammates found him early and often as the rookie was already in double-digits scoring by the end of the first quarter.

By halftime, he was well on his way to a double-double with a team-high 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Suns went into the break down by seven, but the game looked to still be in reach. Over the previous five games the Suns halftime adjustments have been one of their keys to their success, but on Sunday night, the Nets were the ones who came out hot.

The Suns pulled to within just three, but the Nets closed out the quarter on a 27-12 run as they began to pull away with the game.

Although the Suns outscored the Nets in the fourth, it wasn’t enough as Brooklyn finished with a 111-103 victory.

Even in the loss, Ayton continued his remarkable rookie season. He notched his rookie-leading 21st double-double of the season with 26 points and 18 rebounds on 81.2 percent shooting. Ayton got it done on both sides of the court as he also blocked three shot and grabbed two steals.

Ayton joins Charles Barkley and Shawn Marion as they only Suns in the last 35 seasons to score at least 20 points with 15 rebounds in three straight games.

Devin Booker notched a career-high 14 assists the day prior and followed that up with a nine assist performance to go along with his 25 points on Sunday.

The Suns will head to their final destination on their road trip as they travel to Orlando to face the Magic on Wednesday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.