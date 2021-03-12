SUNS UNVEIL LOS SUNS APPAREL COLLECTION

Ahead of tomorrow’s Dos Equis Chicano Night, The Valley’s original professional sports team, the Phoenix Suns, are dropping the first pieces of a new Los Suns Apparel Collection, a fresh lineup dedicated to the rich history with the Hispanic community and its culture.

The inspired apparel line will launch with two pieces designed by Suns fan and Chicano graphic designer, David Peraza and be available Saturday, March 13 at 10 a.m. on Shop.Suns.com and in the new expansive Team Shop at Phoenix Suns Arena at 6:30 p.m. prior to the team’s home matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

This initial Los Suns Collection celebrates the origins of the franchise featuring Desde 1968 and Valle De Los Suns graphics. The collection includes subtle tones and vibrant colors that embody the beauty of the Arizona landscape. New original items will be added to the collection throughout the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Tickets for upcoming Suns games are still available in limited supply and can be purchased by visiting Suns.com/Tickets. Take advantage of the best ticketing offers and benefits by becoming a PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Member at Suns.com/SixthMan and be sure to visit Suns.com for the latest stories about the team on and off the court.