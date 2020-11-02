STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF DICK HECKMANN

The entire Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury family is saddened to learn of the passing of one of the organization’s co-owners, Richard Heckmann.

“Dick’s philanthropic spirit coupled with his sharp business acumen was what separated him from the pack,” Managing Partner Robert Sarver said. “The legacy he built in the business world is only surpassed by his legacy of improving the community and his charismatic approach to life. I will deeply miss my friend and his kindness and presence.”

We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Wendy, and his seven children during this difficult time.