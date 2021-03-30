PHOENIX SUNS INTRODUCE THE RALLY PACK WITH NEXT TICKET AVAILABILITY ON APRIL 5

The Phoenix Suns, among the best in the Western Conference and making a run for the playoffs for the first time since 2010, are introducing a new, members-only, 6-game Rally Pack when tickets go on sale April 5.

PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket members will have exclusive access to the Rally Pack ensuring their seats for all six games beginning April 7 when the Suns take on the Conference-leading Utah Jazz, through April 17 when the San Antonio Spurs come to town.

Members will still have first access to single game tickets or the Rally Pack beginning the morning of Monday, April 5. Pending available seats, a non-member presale will begin at 3 p.m. PT. Any remaining seats will go on sale at 6 p.m. PT.

The complete rundown of games available for ticketing on April 5, include:

April 7, Utah Jazz (7 p.m.)

April 10, Washington Wizards (7 p.m.)

April 12, Houston Rockets (7 p.m.)

April 13, Miami Heat (7 p.m.)

April 15, Sacramento Kings (7 p.m.)

April 17, San Antonio Spurs (7 p.m.)

The only way to guarantee access to the new Rally Pack or single game tickets, as well as first right to purchase playoff tickets is to become a PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket member.

The health and safety of fans, staff, players and officials remains the utmost priority for the organization as it increases capacity. Existing Phoenix Suns Arena health and safety procedures and protocols will remain in place including the requirement to wear masks unless actively eating or drinking in purchased seats or designated area. For a complete outline of protocols in place, visit Suns.com/COVID.

The home of the Suns and Mercury is a GBAC (Global Biorisk Advisory Council) STAR™ accredited facility — a performance-based accreditation program that helps facilities demonstrate they have the work practices, procedures and protocols to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

Prior to attending any game, all guests at Phoenix Suns Arena will continue to be required to submit a Fan Promise – an online, standardized health questionnaire about COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. The Fan Promise will be accessible via the Official Suns App sponsored by Verizon and must be completed by every fan, employee and vendor entering the venue.

Fans attending games will be able to enjoy some of Phoenix Suns Arena’s exciting new offerings, including: The Valley’s largest sports bar surrounded by more than 7,000 square feet of high-resolution LED walls in the reimagined arena pavilion and the main Team Shop has doubled in size and will be open to welcome fans before each game.

Once seated, fans will enjoy an enhanced gameday experience headlined by a new center hung scoreboard that is six times larger and clearer than its predecessor, two new LED ribbon boards that ring the lower and upper bowls, an upgraded sound system for crystal-clear audio and Musco lighting that gives our players’ main stage theatre illumination. Lastly, every fan will be welcomed to a new, cushioned seat, as every seat was replaced during the arena transformation.

Tickets for upcoming Suns games are in high demand and can be purchased by visiting Suns.com/SingleGame. Take advantage of the best ticketing offers and benefits by becoming a PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Member at Suns.com/Memberships and be sure to visit Suns.com for the latest stories about the team on and off the court.