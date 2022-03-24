PHOENIX SUNS TO HOST BANNER HEALTH KIDS DAY SUNDAY, MARCH 27

The Phoenix Suns are hosting Banner Health Kids Day when the team takes on the Philadelphia 76ers on March 27 at Footprint Center. The game tips off at 3 p.m. with youth activations throughout the day.

Banner Health has been dedicated to the health of Arizonans for more than 20 years. On Banner Health Kids Day, the partnership with the Pacific Division Champion Suns will highlight the healthcare leader’s numerous youth initiatives throughout the community.

The matinee matchup will feature a wide variety of in-game entertainment and educational tips on building healthy habits for the Suns’ youngest fans.

Valley youth will perform the national anthem for Banner Health Kids Day and the next generation of dancers from Elecktro Kidz Mega Crew will perform live at halftime.

Banner Health Kids Day will elevate the impact of several Phoenix Suns Charities initiatives and grants focused on improving the lives of youth and families in Arizona.

Beads of Courage, an Arizona nonprofit that provides innovative, arts-in-medicine programs for children coping with serious illness, their families and the clinicians who care for them, is one of the organizations featured on Banner Health Kids Day. The nonprofit uses beads to create bracelets and necklaces that symbolize the experiences of pediatric patients and their families.

Each bead represents a test, treatment or procedure undergone and overcome, and provides a visual representation of their journey.

Before Sunday’s game fans can visit the Beads of Courage booth on the Footprint Center Plaza to learn more about the nonprofit and with a $1.00 donation, pick up a Courage Clip and decorate cards to be given to children in the Beads of Courage program.

