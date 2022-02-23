PHOENIX SUNS CREATE PLAYER-DESIGNED APPAREL COLLECTION FOR THE NBA’S BEST FANS

The pregame walk-in from the parking lot to the locker room may not be accompanied by a red carpet but it’s a fashion runway for most NBA players. It gives players a platform for self-expression and to show sport their favorite brands.

When Phoenix Suns players were approached with the opportunity to design their own looks and share them with the best fans in the NBA they jumped at the chance and Valley Threads was born.

The new program will allow players to express their creative side and share a bit of themselves with Suns fans. It was fitting to debut Valley Threads with Cam Payne, a fan favorite who brought the same level of creativity to apparel design as he brings to the court every game.

Payne is a sparkplug and appropriately referred to as the “Haboob” by some fans for his whirlwind, energetic style of play.

“Starting the Valley Threads line is huge for me, I’m the first one. I think the hoodie shows the kind of guy I am, how my personality is and everything on this hoodie is impactful in some kind of way,” Payne said. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Phoenix Suns Charities benefitting youth mentorship programs in the community – a cause chosen by Cam Payne.

Fans can go behind-the-scenes of the details and design process with Payne at Suns.com/ValleyThreads.

Payne embraced the design process with members from the organization’s Centercourt Studio which creates the looks for most Suns and Phoenix Mercury apparel. He reflected on his draft night in 2015 when his pastor told him “Don’t wake up, keep dreaming.” That quote has stayed with him throughout his journeyman career and shows up as DWUKD on the new hoodie.

Other insights Payne brought to the design include his on-court number 15, an interpretive take on the Suns burst, and a nod to being a lefthanded athlete.

More athlete-design pieces will be added to the Valley Threads apparel line in the weeks to come.

Proceeds from the sale of each item will benefit a Valley nonprofit selected by the player who designed the piece.