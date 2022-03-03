PHOENIX SUNS CELEBRATE CHICANO NIGHT PRESENTED BY DOS EQUIS

The Phoenix Suns, the Valley’s original professional sports team, have had a rich history with the Hispanic community and its culture since the franchise was established in 1968.

The team will host Chicano Night presented by Dos Equis to celebrate the vibrant Mexican-American culture across the Valley when the Suns take on. The New York Knicks at Footprint Center on Friday, March 4. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona.

An array of classic cars and lowriders on the outdoor plaza will give fans a photo op before entering the arena. The first 5,000 fans will receive an exclusive El Valle hat courtesy of Dos Equis.

Halftime will feature a live performance by Latina rapper Snow Tha Product.

The Suns teamed up with local Chicano artist Spawk to create a limited edition t-shirt that is only available in the Team Shop at Footprint Center while supplies last.

Tickets for Friday’s Chicano Night presented by Dos Equis are still available at Suns.com/SingleGame and visit Suns.com for the latest stories about the team on and off the court.