Phoenix Suns Announce Ticket Policy For Postponed Games

Following Wednesday’s announcement that the NBA season has been suspended in response to the coronavirus pandemic, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver shared with fans yesterday that the hiatus would last for at least 30 days and the intent is to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned.

Tickets that have already been purchased for impacted games will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If these games are ultimately not played or played in an empty arena, fans who purchased through the Suns, Ticketmaster, Ticketmaster affiliates, or the Talking Stick Resort Arena box office will have the option to receive a credit for a future Suns game or will be refunded at point of purchase.

Fans can stay up to date with all the latest relevant information by visiting Suns.com or following Suns social channels, where more details will be announced as soon as they become available. For the latest information on all additional events scheduled at Talking Stick Resort Arena, please visit TalkingStickResortArena.com.