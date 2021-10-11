PHOENIX SUNS ANNOUNCE SOCIOS.COM PARTNERSHIP

Phoenix Suns are proud to announce a new official team partnership with Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry.

Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with and monetize their global fanbases.

The Phoenix Suns join a 70+ strong network of major international sporting properties on the Socios.com roster, which also includes European soccer giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Valencia, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Arsenal and the Argentina and Portugal national soccer teams, as well as a number of leading teams from F1, esports and cricket.

The partnership is part of Socios.com’s growing expansion into the US sports industry, with the Suns becoming the latest NBA franchise to partner with Socios.com.

Socios.com will receive introduction to the Phoenix market, engaging fans through online and social media fan programs on Suns.com and Suns Twitter; in addition to in-arena signage at Footprint Center.

Socios.com has major global expansion plans and will increase their existing presence in Europe, while targeting many more Fan Token launches in the USA, Asia and South America with the world’s leading sporting properties. Socios.com has multiple office locations around the world and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo and Buenos Aires in 2021. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future.

Dan Costello, Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer of the Phoenix Suns said: “We’re excited to add to our cutting-edge technology and innovative partners, expanding into blockchain with Socios.com to collaborate and elevate the fan experience in new ways.”

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz, added: “What an awesome way to keep this incredible momentum going. We couldn’t be prouder to add the Phoenix Suns to our roster and we’re committed to creating some unprecedented opportunities for their fans in the future.