PHOENIX SUNS ANNOUNCE HIRING OF KIM CORBITT AS SVP, PEOPLE & CULTURE

Phoenix Suns President & CEO, Jason Rowley, today announced the hiring of Kim Corbitt as Senior Vice President, People & Culture. Ms. Corbitt will lead all human resources functions for the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, Phoenix Suns Arena and affiliated entities, and serve as a member of the organization’s senior executive team.

“Kim’s hiring advances our ongoing vision of creating a model professional sports organization, both on the court and off,” said Rowley. “The same approach to recognition of tasks, teamwork, communication and respect that have produced championship-caliber teams on the hardwood also make for a winning combination in a business environment. Kim's unique background as a basketball player and coach, coupled with her impressive corporate record of building on existing success, reflect a drive for championship behavior that makes her a perfect fit. She walks in the door knowing the mentality and culture of winning basketball teams, as well as the requirements and sensitivities of the current business environment.”

Prior to joining the Suns organization, Ms. Corbitt served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for Cincinnati-based The Hillman Group, with global leadership responsibility for all human resource functions, including oversight of safety, talent development, compensation, benefits, diversity, equity & inclusion, employee relations, recruiting, and culture development. She effectively supported the company’s transition from the private sector to a public offering through a Special Purchase Acquisition Company (SPAC) merger agreement in January 2021.

In addition to her professional and educational background, Ms. Corbitt has a demonstrated and lifelong passion for the sport of basketball, both as a player and a coach. She is the CEO and Founder for Girls with GRIT, a non-profit focused on building confidence in girls through sports.

"I was fortunate to have been a part of championship basketball teams and first-class businesses and to have learned from great coaches, mentors and leaders," said Corbitt. "While Jason and Robert [Managing Partner Robert Sarver] talked to me about establishing champion-level performance in every part of the organization, I saw that strategy in action as James and Monty nurtured the same mindset with players on the court. The philosophy that Jason and Robert were applying to the entire franchise – innovative, barrier-breaking and with a strong commitment to community – was a trifecta for me. This position gives me a unique opportunity to leverage both my professional experience and my passion for the game in support of a culture that emphasizes the best in every member.”

Before joining Hillman in 2017, Ms. Corbitt spent nearly a decade serving in several roles at Procter & Gamble (P&G). She led the Diversity Recruiting team for Human Resources in North America, and additionally had roles in Global Leadership Development, Talent Management and Executive Coaching. In her final role at P&G, she served as an HR Director for Research and Development supporting P&G’s largest sector: Baby Care, Feminine Care and Family Care across five global regions and supporting over $15 billion of business.

Ms. Corbitt received her Master of Business Administration with a focus on organizational behavior from Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Biological Engineering from the University of Maine. A decorated college athlete, she is an inductee to the University of Maine Sports Hall of Fame. While at the University of Maine, she won three America East Conference Championships, was named America East Defensive Player of the Year twice, America East Scholar Athlete of the Year twice, and America East Player of the Year. She has also coached at the collegiate and high school level, serving as an Assistant Basketball Coach at the University of Maine, a Graduate Assistant at Purdue, and Head Basketball Coach for Withrow High School in Cincinnati.

Led by Managing Partner Robert Sarver, Suns Legacy Partners, LLC operates the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns Arena. The Suns are Arizona’s original professional sports franchise anchored by 2021 Coach of the Year Monty Williams, 2021 Executive of the Year general manager James Jones and a roster featuring future Hall of Famer Chris Paul and All-Star Devin Booker. The three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury are celebrating its 25th season led by 2020 Tokyo Olympic-bound trio of Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Phoenix Suns Arena in the heart of downtown Phoenix, recently underwent a $230 million transformation, making it the preeminent destination for sports and entertainment in the southwest.