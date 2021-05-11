Phoenix Suns and Fanatics Bolster the Fan Experience through Long-Term Omnichannel Retail Partnership

The Phoenix Suns and Fanatics, a global leader for licensed sports merchandise, today announced an exclusive, long-term omnichannel retail partnership to create an elevated, cohesive shopping experience for fans on gameday and beyond as the team embarks on an exciting run to the NBA Playoffs. Under the new deal, Fanatics will now operate online and mobile commerce for the Suns immediately, as well as all physical retail experiences at Phoenix Suns Arena for the Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and other events hosted at the venue following the conclusion of the current NBA season.

Shop.suns.com, the team’s new world-class e-commerce and mobile platform, is currently live and fueled by Fanatics’ revolutionary Cloud Commerce Platform (CCP), which provides a rapid, seamless shopping experience for fans. The new online and mobile destination will tap into Fanatics’ deep inventory assortment to feature the widest selection of team merchandise ever provided, more than doubling previous product offering across all categories and genders.

“The Valley is hotter than ever with the Suns returning to the playoffs and the Mercury poised to make a run at a fourth WNBA championship,” said Dean Stoyer, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for the Suns and Mercury. “We’re excited to partner with Fanatics and extend these brands to our fans across the country and around the world.”

The partnership will expand this summer when Fanatics begins operation of all in-venue retail locations throughout the reimagined Phoenix Suns Arena including new expansive team stores, kiosks and additional concourse shops following the venue’s recent $230 million transformation.

The blending of online and in-venue retail executions will allow the Suns and Mercury to combine the power of the Fanatics network with data and analytics to accomplish partnership goals, which include shifting inventory more seamlessly to meet the demands of fans wherever they’re shopping. Fanatics will also collaborate closely with the Suns and Mercury to deploy merchandising strategies, including the creation of local product, that capitalize on trends and styles unique to Phoenix and the respective fanbases.

Additionally, Fanatics has committed to supporting the Suns partnership with PayPal, the Official Payment Partner of the Phoenix Suns, by accepting PayPal across online and in-venue retail locations.

“The Phoenix Suns are one of the hottest young teams in the NBA, and their fans deserve a best-in-class shopping experience which allows them to showcase their pride when passion is highest, especially during this thrilling Playoff run,” said Ed O’Brien, Fanatics SVP of Business Development and Strategy. “Through this deal, Suns and Mercury fans will now have access to a significantly expanded, high-quality product selection on gameday and beyond. We’re really excited about the collaborative approach and the future innovations that we’ll create together.”

Fanatics is the official e-commerce partner of both the NBA and WNBA and operates the NBA’s flagship store in New York City. The Suns will become Fanatics’ 13th NBA e-commerce partner and sixth NBA omnichannel partner.

About Fanatics

As a global leader in licensed sports merchandise, Fanatics is changing the way fans purchase their favorite team apparel, jerseys, headwear and hardgoods through an innovative, tech-infused approach to making and selling fan gear in today's on-demand, mobile-first culture. Combining cutting-edge technology with an agile production and supply chain, Fanatics pioneered a vertical commerce business model that allows the company to better serve its 300-plus partners and the growing real-time expectations of leagues, teams, fans and retailers worldwide to ensure the broadest assortment is available online, in stadiums or on-site at major sporting events. Fanatics comprises the broadest assortment by offering hundreds of thousands of officially licensed items across its Fanatics, FansEdge, Kitbag, Majestic, Top of the World and WinCraft brands, as well as the largest selection of sports collectibles and memorabilia through Fanatics Authentic. For more information, please visit www.fanaticsinc.com.

About the Phoenix Suns

Anchored by the coach-executive tandem of Monty Williams and general manager James Jones and led by two-time All-Star Devin Booker and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, a new chapter of the Phoenix Suns has arrived. The franchise’s culture is emphasized by relentless defensive identity and complemented by the “0.5” offensive system predicated on ball and body movement, quick decision-making and unselfish basketball. As Arizona’s original professional sports franchise, the Suns have been regarded as one of the most successful NBA franchises on and off the court as leaders positively impacting The Valley. Led by Managing Partner Robert Sarver, Suns Legacy Partners, LLC operates the Phoenix Suns, three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns Arena at the heart of downtown Phoenix, a venue that recently underwent a $230 million transformation, making it the preeminent destination for sports and entertainment in the southwest.