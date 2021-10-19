PHOENIX SUNS AND CHICK-FIL-A LAUNCH “VALLEY ASSIST” PROGRAM TO COMBAT FOOD INSECURITY IN THE COMMUNITY

Drive, shoot or pass in 0.5 seconds upon receiving the ball.

These are the basic tenants of Phoenix Suns head coach Monty William’s “0.5 offense” – a system that ushered in a new era of the franchise in 2019 and led the team to the NBA Finals last season.

The final principle, pass, was prevalent and crucial to the team’s success that was third in the NBA in total assists and assists per game.

And this season, it will impact well beyond the x’s and o’s as the team debuts an all-new partnership with Chick-fil-A to combat food insecurity and support Arizona communities.

Starting the 2021-22 NBA season that tips off with the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off on October 20, the Suns and Chick-fil-A will launch the “Valley Assist” program that will support local nonprofits with a donation from Phoenix Suns Charities and Chick-fil-A throughout the season as the team reaches total assist benchmarks during the regular season.

With a “we score” mentality, the Suns squad is eager to set each other up and ready to run it back in The Valley. And with the “.05 offense” in full effect, there will be plenty of opportunities for the Valley Assist program to help make the ultimate assist for those in need.

Suns fans can track progress of the Valley Assist program and stay up to date on the latest milestones by visiting Suns.com/ValleyAssist.