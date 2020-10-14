Phoenix Selected to Host 2026 NCAA Women's Final Four

The NCAA on Wednesday selected Phoenix to host the 2026 Women's Final Four.

The national semifinals are set for Friday, April 3, 2026 at the home of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury in downtown Phoenix, with the national championship game tipping off on Sunday, April 5.

Phoenix won the right to host in a competitive bid process that included three other finalists to host the 2025 and 2026 Women's Final Fours. It will mark the first time that Phoenix has hosted the nation's top collegiate women's basketball championship, which has not been staged in the West since 2012.

"We are proud that the NCAA has chosen Phoenix," said Brooke Todare, co-chair of the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee (PLOC). "Hosting major events is in our DNA - and we can't wait to add the Women's Final Four to our resume. We thank our stakeholders for their strong support of this successful bid."

The Valley's bid was a collaborative effort, with the City of Phoenix, Visit Phoenix, the Phoenix Suns and Mercury and Talking Stick Resort Arena teaming up with the PLOC. Arizona State University will serve as the host institution.

"This is a landmark day for ASU," said Ray Anderson, ASU Vice President for University Athletics and PLOC co-chair. "We will apply our trademark innovation to provide an unforgettable experience for the NCAA, student-athletes, alumni, media and fans. We thank the NCAA for entrusting the Valley with this iconic championship."

Nina King, chair of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee, cited Phoenix's experience in hosting major championships as a factor in the selection. "It's always exciting when we can bring the Women's Final Four to a city and state for the first time and the committee felt that Phoenix will be a terrific host in 2026," King said. "Phoenix is a culturally diverse city that is experienced in hosting mega-events and has a proven history of supporting women in sport, business and philanthropy. The current renovation taking place at the home of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury will elevate and transform that venue into one of the best in the country. We look forward to our student-athletes, coaches and fans being able to experience it for themselves in 2026."

The 2026 Women's Final Four completes Arizona's resume as the nation's leading destination for major championships. The Valley will be the site of the 2023 Super Bowl and the 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four. ASU is also hosting the 2021 and 2022 NCAA Division Men's and Women's Golf Championships in Scottsdale.

"From the standpoint of our hospitality industry, the Women's Final Four is a slam dunk," said Steve Moore, Visit Phoenix President and CEO. "This event will boost Arizona's tourism economy. We look forward to welcoming the NCAA and its stakeholders with our signature Southwestern hospitality."

The Women's Final Four is the first major event bid on by the home of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, which is undergoing a $230 million renovation.

"We have always said the transformation of our downtown arena was not simply about the Suns and Mercury but about elevating the City of Phoenix's ability to bring major acts and events to Arizona," said Jason Rowley, President and CEO of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury. "We are proud to have worked with the City and ASU on this bid, we are proud to be 24-year stewards of the women's game, and we could not be more excited to host the 2026 NCAA Women's Final Four."