PHOENIX MERCURY ALL-STAR GUARD SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH TO JOIN SUNS BROADCAST TEAM AS GUEST ANALYST

One of the most exhilarating stars in the basketball community will trade hoops for a headset when four-time WNBA All-Star and Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith joins the Phoenix Suns broadcast team as a guest analyst at times in the second half of the season. Diggins-Smith will make her debut on the Suns Live! Presented by FirstBank pregame show on FOX Sports Arizona prior to the Suns home contest against the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. on March 4.

Diggins-Smith will join longtime Suns voices Tom Leander, Tom Chambers, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Eddie Johnson and Kevin Ray throughout the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA season, highlighting the X’s and O’s of Suns basketball from the lens of an active player in professional basketball.

As a 5’9” guard, Diggins-Smith is a do-it-all playmaker, ranking in the top 10 in steals three times throughout her WNBA career (2014, 2017, 2018) and scoring and assists four times throughout her WNBA career, (2014, 2017, 2018, 2020). Since being drafted in 2013 by the Tulsa Shock, the former Notre Dame standout is one of only two players in the league to rank in the top 10 in both scoring and assists in the same season at least four times (2014, 2017, 2018, 2020), joining teammate Diana Taurasi (five times – 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020).

The four-time All-WNBA Team member and 2014 Most Improved Player, Diggins-Smith joined the Mercury prior to the 2020 season and helped lead the team to the second round of the playoffs in Bradenton, Florida. In 2020, Diggins-Smith recorded her 3,000th career point on Sept. 5 against New York, becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 3,000 career points, 900 assists and 500 rebounds.