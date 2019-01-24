Phoenix City Council to Move Forward with Proposed Renovation to Talking Stick Resort Arena - PayPal SixthMan Members

Thanks to today’s approval from the Phoenix City Council, we have some exciting news to share with you, our most valued and loyal PayPal SixthMan Members.

We’ve been extremely proud to call downtown Phoenix our home since Talking Stick Resort Arena opened in 1992 and, today, we are thrilled to officially extend our All-Star partnership with the City of Phoenix by agreeing to reinvest in downtown with a $230 million renovation of Talking Stick Resort Arena. Together, we will bring the 27-year-old facility into the 21st century with infrastructure, technology and creature comfort innovations that will elevate every level of the arena and enhance the fan experience for all guests that attend games, concerts and events in this building. When renovations are completed in 2021, the city, state and the entire community will celebrate Talking Stick Resort Arena as a premiere sports and entertainment venue and an amenity that can be enjoyed by both local residents and the millions of visitors that frequent the Valley annually.

Country music superstar George Strait opened this venue with a performance on June 6, 1992 and after 27 years and thousands of events, we have hosted more than 40 million visitors at Talking Stick Resort Arena. How cool is that? We are honored to extend our partnership with the great City of Phoenix and continue as stewards of this facility that has birthed an infinite number of joyous moments and a lifetime of memories for passionate people united by their shared affection for sports and entertainment.

Downtown Phoenix was a very different place in 1992 and the development of this downtown arena has served as a catalyst to spur the surge of improvements you see in our urban core today. In that time, Phoenix has risen to become the 5th largest city in the U.S. and this renovation project is a reinvestment in downtown Phoenix that will create jobs locally and continue the momentum for the tremendous growth and economic development taking place in our neighborhood.

Today was a big win for downtown Phoenix and we can’t wait to tell you more about this exciting renovation project. Please stay tuned for additional updates and information in the near future.

Thank you for your continued support of the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Sincerely,

Jason Rowley

President & CEO, Phoenix Suns