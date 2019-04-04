Parking Information: Fry's Food Stores Fan Appreciation Night 2019

Tomorrow, Downtown Phoenix will experience heavier amounts of traffic than usual due to a number of high-profile events set to take place, including the Phoenix Suns final home game at Talking Stick Resort Arena, Arizona Diamondbacks Home Opener at Chase Field, First Friday on Roosevelt Row Arts District, multiple concerts and more. In advance of tomorrow night’s game, we wanted to share a few important updates and recommendations regarding travel and parking in order to make your visit to Talking Stick Resort Arena as effortless as possible.

In an effort to mitigate the high volume of guests attending the various events in Downtown Phoenix tomorrow night, we will be opening the doors at Talking Stick Resort Arena 30 minutes earlier than normal – 4:30 p.m. for PayPayl SixthMan Season Ticket Members and 5 p.m. for all fans. Working in tandem with the Phoenix Police Department Downtown Operation Unit, we have developed a plan to ensure that all guests tomorrow night will arrive in a safe and timely manner.

While traditional routes in and around Downtown will be open, there will be a few street restrictions and closures throughout the area. We strongly encourage using alternative measures to travel to Downtown Phoenix, such as carpooling, rideshare services or Valley Metro Light Rail – the RailRide program offers free Light Rail travel with a valid game day ticket for the Phoenix Suns or Arizona Diamondbacks, and fans can also take advantage of a 20 percent discount off two Lyft rides using promo code “SUNSFAN19.”

Fans attending Friday’s Suns game are encouraged to give themselves extra time to commute to Talking Stick Resort Arena. Arena access will be uninterrupted to both the 1st Street and 3rd Street Jefferson Garages, however we recommend fans use the 4th Street entrance to access the Jefferson Street Garage and avoid Lincoln Street, as it will be restricted for fans exiting the Diamondbacks game.

We ask guests to avoid using Jackson Street from 4th Avenue to 1st Street to access Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Phoenix Police Department recommends using Jefferson St. from the West, or 7th Street to Washington in order to access the garage from 3rd Street. See attached map for directions to Jefferson Garage.

We appreciate your understanding and patience to help make Friday an enjoyable evening for all fans and guests of Downtown Phoenix.