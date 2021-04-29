Now Open For Business: The Fry’s Eatery

With bright lights, a 160 square-foot LED wall, vibrantly colored restaurants and an authentic retro airstream RV that was deconstructed and rebuilt indoors – a new food and beverage experience is officially open for business inside the Phoenix Suns Arena, The Fry’s Eatery.

Located on the expanded 200 level of the reimagined downtown venue, the more than 7,000 square foot Fry’s Eatery is a modern take on a family-friendly food court. With a wide variety of local restaurateurs, the new offering gives all fans a taste of the great food that Phoenicians have come to expect along with bountiful seating and social spaces to enjoy during breaks in the action.

Fans entering the newly transformed home of the Suns and Mercury have already enjoyed several new amenities throughout the NBA season, including a centerhung video board six times larger than its predecessor, brand new seats and the best on-court play in more than a decade. The Eatery’s unveiling arrives just in time for the Suns’ final three regular-season home games and the franchise’s return to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Home to the Hornito’s Taco Bar, Streets of New York Pizza, All The Luv Wings and more, The Fry’s Eatery has something for everyone. The food hall’s namesake belongs to one of the Suns’ longest-tenured partners, Fry’s Food Stores.

“With a shared commitment to family values, Fry’s Food Stores has been an incredible partner for our organization on and off the court,” said Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley. “The Fry’s Eatery at Phoenix Suns Arena is the latest example of the exciting offerings our relationship has brought to fans and shoppers around the Valley.”

“We’re excited to bring Suns and Mercury fans The Fry’s Eatery, giving local restauranteurs the opportunity to showcase their unique flavors in a new venue,” said Monica Garnes, Division President of Fry’s Food Stores. “These fresh flavors support our commitment to provide Fresh for Everyone.”

Fans can check out the new Fry’s Eatery this Friday when the Suns host the Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns Arena for a crucial Western Conference showdown beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets for Friday’s contest are available in limited supply and can be purchased at Suns.com/SingleGame.

Following Wednesday’s victory, the Phoenix Suns have officially clinched a top-6 seed in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The only way for fans to guarantee access to 2021 NBA Playoff Tickets is to become a PayPal SixthMan Member today by visiting Suns.com/Memberships or text BOOK to 602-379-7867.