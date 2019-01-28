Nominate an Outstanding High School Basketball Coach for the "Spirit of Cotton Award"

Phoenix Suns Charities is now accepting nominations for the “Spirit of Cotton Award,” an annual recognition that honors legendary former Suns head coach Cotton Fitzsimmons by highlighting an outstanding Arizona high school basketball coach for their leadership, dedication and service to the community in helping guide and mentor student-athletes. The winning coach will receive a $10,000 grant for use in their high school’s athletic program.

Now through March 15, fans are encouraged to visit Suns.com/Cotton to nominate a deserving Arizona high school basketball coach for the 2019 “Spirit of Cotton Award.” As part of the prestigious honor, the winner will be recognized during a special on-court ceremony alongside JoAnn Fitzsimmons, wife of Cotton Fitzsimmons, when the Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans on April 5 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Fitzsimmons, who passed away in July 2004, left an indelible mark on the Phoenix Suns and remains one of the most influential and well-respected figures in the history of the franchise.

During an NBA coaching career that spanned two decades and included three different stints with the Suns, Fitzsimmons won 832 games with five different franchises and was twice honored as the NBA Coach of the Year (1979 with Kansas City, 1989 with the Suns). He famously transformed the Suns from a 28-win non-playoff team the year prior into a 55-win team that advanced to the Western Conference Finals in 1989. On March 18, 2005, Cotton was posthumously inducted as the 11th member of the Suns Ring of Honor.

Now in its 14th year, previous Spirt of Cotton Award recipients include Ray Portela of Sunnyslope High School (2018), Miner Webster of Highland High School (2017), Rick McConnell of Dobson High School (2016), Ken Vargas of Miami High School (2015), Robert Koehne of Valley Lutheran High School (2014), Sam Duane of Corona del Sol High School (2013), Raul Mendoza of Holbrook High School (2012), Byron Maynes of Salome High School (2011), David Lopez of St. Mary’s High School in Phoenix (2010) and Howard Mueller of Phoenix Greenway High School (2009).

Since its inception in 1988, Phoenix Suns Charities has been focused on making our community a better place through its mission of supporting children and family services throughout Arizona and has distributed more than $21 million to local non-profits and organizations in need. The entire Suns organization has embedded itself locally by supporting community efforts through hundreds of player appearances and thousands of volunteer hours by Suns players and staff.