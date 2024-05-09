Yale Kim Team Member Spotlight  

Tell us about your role within the organization.

As the Manager of Basketball Administration and Salary Cap for the Suns, my job is to essentially serve as the information hub for the front office. Specifically, I support the studies, projects, and ideation of our executive group by analyzing the salary cap landscape for Phoenix and the other 29 teams in the league. One of my main responsibilities is to ensure that all player transactions, such as contract signings or trades, are executed in compliance with the NBA’s rules and procedures. I have been in the basketball operations group for over seven years, and it has been the most fulfilling time of my professional life.

Tell us about the journey and path that led you to this position.

I knew from an early age that I wanted to work in the business of sports. I always tell people that I was that kid who would play the NBA Live and Madden video games to focus on building the best teams through drafts, free agency, and trades instead of playing the actual four-quarter games. I dedicated my academic life in college to studying sports management and law, while interning with teams, agencies, and non-profit organizations in the industry. After working full-time for a couple of years at a sports and entertainment agency, I was fortunate enough to secure a Basketball Operations internship with Phoenix. Eight seasons and a few job title changes later, I still cannot believe the position I am in. I give myself a little credit for working hard in a competitive world, but I attribute most of my success to those who supported me – and to having a whole lot of luck!

In your role as the Manager of Basketball Administration and Salary Cap, what are the primary challenges you encounter in your daily tasks, and conversely, what do you find most fulfilling and rewarding about your responsibilities?

The biggest challenge that comes with my job is the extreme pressure to provide the correct information in any situation. No matter how many years I have been in this position, I will always be a little nervous before pressing 'send’ – especially when it comes to dollars for a player’s salary or summarizing tricky Collective Bargaining Agreement rules. Also, there is a lot of misinformation out there in today’s world, so it is of utmost importance to only disseminate what is factual. As cliché as it may sound, the most fulfilling part about my job is not necessarily the work itself, but instead the relationships with coworkers and league-wide peers that I have developed along the way. Specifically, I am privileged to work alongside the brilliant (and hilarious) Trevor Bukstein, one of our Assistant General Managers. Under his tutelage, I have learned how to navigate the chaotic life of being in the front office. I am fortunate to be able to call him both my mentor and my friend.

Are there any hobbies or activities that you're particularly passionate about outside of your busy work life?

If I’m not looking at a work-related PDF or Excel spreadsheet, you will most likely find me investing all my remaining time, energy, and bandwidth in the relationships with my loved ones. I would rather be hanging out with my amazingly supportive girlfriend, Chuti, and sassy but adorable dog, Icy, than doing anything else. My immediate family is also spread all over the place, so video calls on FaceTime help with the hurt of not physically being with them. Lastly, I love exploring different parks and the food scene around the Phoenix area.

Can you share a little about your Korean-American heritage, and what you do to celebrate your culture?

Although I was born and raised in San Francisco, I very much lived in a household that mirrored my parents’ respective upbringings in South Korea. My incredible and loving appa (dad), umma (mom), and noona (older sister) instilled traditional Korean values in me such as honoring those that came before us, showing unwavering resolve, prioritizing education, and displaying humility. As a kid who attended elementary school with very few classmates who looked like me, I found it difficult to embrace and appreciate who I was. As I gained maturity and experience in navigating life as a minority, I eventually learned that the best way to celebrate my culture was to follow those aforementioned core tenets, appreciate the arts, and enjoy the food that Koreans and Korean-Americans are extremely proud of.

What advice would you give to aspiring professionals, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, who aspire to work in sports.