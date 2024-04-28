Suns vs Timberwolves Game 4 Preview

PHOENIX – The Suns (0-3) dropped a third playoff game, falling to the Timberwolves (3-0), 126-109, on April 26 in Footprint Center. The Timberwolves won the battle of the boards in Game 3, outrebounding the Suns 50-28 on the night. 15 of Minnesota’s 50 rebounds were on the offensive glass, leading to 19 second chance points. Phoenix finished with 5 offensive rebounds, leading to eight second-chance points. Already up by five (62-58) with 8:46 remaining in the third quarter, the Timberwolves used a 23-8 run in just over five minutes to build their lead up to 20 (86-66) with 3:39 to go in the third. Minnesota’s lead extended up to as many as 22, as the Suns were unable to cut the lead to single digits the rest of the way. Bradley Beal netted a team-high 28 points, while notching 4 rebounds and 4 assists, while Devin Booker tallied 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting for the Suns. He added a game-high 8 assists and 2 steals and with his 16th point of the night, Booker surpassed Amar’e Stoudemire for fifth on the Suns all-time postseason scoring list. Kevin Durant notched 25 points, to go along with 4 rebounds and 5 assists. His 20+ point game marked the 155th of his career, moving him into sole possession of fifth for the most 20+ point games in NBA postseason history. Eric Gordon added 11 points in 34 minutes off the bench tonight to lead all Suns reserves.