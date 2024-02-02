SUNS GUARD DEVIN BOOKER SELECTED AS 2024 NBA ALL-STAR

PHOENIX – The NBA announced today that Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been selected by NBA head coaches as a reserve in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 18 in Indianapolis.

This marks Booker’s fourth career All-Star selection with all four coming over the last five seasons. In his most recent All-Star appearance in 2022, he was Team Durant’s second leading scorer with 20 points in addition to recording a game-high four steals. Booker becomes just the eighth player in Suns history to earn at least four All-Star selections with the team, joining Steve Nash (6), Walter Davis (6), Amar’e Stoudemire (5), Shawn Marion (4) Charles Barkley (4), Paul Westphal (4) and Connie Hawkins (4).

Through 39 games this season, Booker is averaging career highs of 28.3 points (6th in NBA) on 50.2% shooting from the field (37th), 38.8% from three-point range and 7.3 assists (10th), in addition to shooting 87.8% from the free throw line (16th). He leads the league with five quarters scoring 20-plus points this season and is one of just four NBA players to record multiple 50-point games this season. On Jan. 26, Booker scored 62 points to set the arena scoring record at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, while also breaking his own franchise record for points in a quarter with 29 points in the opening period.

NBA All-Star Game reserves are determined by voting from the 30 NBA head coaches, voting for two guards, three frontcourt players and two players at any position in their respective conferences.

Booker joins Suns forward Kevin Durant, who was announced last week as a starter in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, to give the Suns multiple All-Star selections for the 25th time in franchise history. The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. MT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This season’s contest will feature the return of the classic format of the Eastern Conference versus the Western Conference.