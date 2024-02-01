SUNS GUARD DEVIN BOOKER NAMED KIA NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE MONTH

PHOENIX – After helping lead the Suns to an 11-5 record for the month of January, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been named the KIA NBA Western Conference Player of the Month, the league announced today.

This marks Booker’s third career Western Conference Player of the Month honor, having also won for October/November 2022 and February 2021. His three Player of the Month honors are the most in franchise history, breaking a tie with two-time recipients Kevin Johnson, Amar’e Stoudemire, Steve Nash, Shawn Marion and Charles Barkley.

In 16 games during the month of January, Booker averaged 30.0 points, 6.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds, while shooting 53.9% from the floor and 40.0% from three-point range. He scored 40-plus points in three-straight games from Jan. 24-28, matching the longest such streak of his career, highlighted by a 62-point performance on Jan. 26 in Indiana to set the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena scoring record. Over the three-game stretch, he averaged 50.1 points on 65.1% shooting, surpassing Michael Jordan for the highest field goal percentage by a player averaging 50-plus points over a three-game span, dating back to the 1975-76 season.

Playing on the road in nine of the 16 games during the month, Booker totaled 204 points over the four away games from Jan. 19-28 to join Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to score at least 200 points over a stretch of four straight road games. Booker, who leads the NBA this season with five quarters scoring 20-plus points, recorded all five of those in January, including a franchise record for points in a quarter with 29 in the first period at Indiana on Jan. 26.