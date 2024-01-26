SUNS FORWARD KEVIN DURANT SELECTED AS STARTER FOR 2024 NBA ALL-STAR GAME

PHOENIX – The NBA announced today that Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has been selected by fans, current NBA players and a media panel to start in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 18 in Indianapolis.

This marks Durant’s 14th career All-Star selection and his first selection as a member of the Suns. His 14 selections place him into a tie for the seventh-most All-Star nods in NBA history alongside Michael Jordan, Karl Malone, Dirk Nowitzki and Jerry West. A two-time All-Star Game MVP (2012 and 2019), Durant ranks fifth in All-Star Game history with 250 career points scored, trailing only LeBron James (426), Kobe Bryant (290), Jordan (262) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (251). Durant has been selected as a starter for the 12th time in his career, becoming the first Suns player to be named an All-Star starter since Amar’e Stoudemire and Steve Nash in 2010.

Through 37 games this season, Durant is averaging 29.1 points (5th in NBA) on 52.9% shooting from the field (25th), 45.5% from three-point range (4th) and 87.3% from the free throw line (24th), in addition to 6.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 blocks. On Dec. 1, Durant surpassed Moses Malone to move into 10th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list after also surpassing Elvin Hayes and Hakeem Olajuwon earlier this season.

NBA All-Star Game starters are determined by voting from fans, current players and a media panel with fans accounting for 50% of the vote, and players and media accounting for 25% each.