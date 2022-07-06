SUNS ACQUIRE JOCK LANDALE

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns today acquired center Jock Landale from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for cash considerations.

Landale (6-11, 255 pounds) played in 54 games in his rookie NBA season with San Antonio in 2021-22, averaging 4.9 points on 49.5% from the field and 82.9% from the free throw line plus 2.6 rebounds in 10.9 minutes. He had 10 games scoring in double figures including a career-high 26 points, making 12-of-15 field goals, on March 12 vs. Indiana. The Hawks acquired Landale in a trade with the Spurs on June 30.

Prior to making his NBA debut with San Antonio last season, the 26-year-old played three professional seasons internationally in Serbia, Lithuania and Australia. In 2020-21, he played for Melbourne United in Australia’s National Basketball League, averaging 16.4 points on 54.6% from the field and 39.4% from three-point range plus 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks to earn All-NBL First Team distinction. Landale led Melbourne United to the 2021 NBL title, winning NBL Grand Final MVP honors for his performance in the championship series.

A native of Melbourne, Landale has been a member of the Australian men’s national team since 2019. He helped the Boomers win bronze at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Australia’s first Olympic medal in men’s basketball, averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Landale had a decorated collegiate career at Saint Mary’s College, earning West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors in his senior season in 2017-18.