SHAZAM! SUNS TO HONOR BROADCASTING LEGEND AL MCCOY AND HIS 50TH SEASON

“Wham-oh!”

“Shazam!”

“Oh brother!”

Since first donning the headset in September 1972, Al McCoy, the Voice of the Suns, has captivated fans around the Valley for 50 seasons. The Phoenix Suns will honor the legendary broadcaster with Al McCoy Night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center on Wednesday, March 2. The game tips-off at 8 p.m.

McCoy’s tenure with the Suns is the longest consecutive run with one team by a broadcaster in NBA history. The evening is dedicated to celebrating his illustrious career through memorable moments and highlights from the past five decades.

Prominent voices across sports and entertainment have been sharing their admiration for McCoy and his contributions to the industry through video messages that will play throughout the game on March 2, and the remainder of the regular season.

As a nod to McCoy’s love for jazz music, fans will be treated to a live performance from Jazz Con Alma as they enter Footprint Center, and the national anthem will be performed by national recording artist and saxophonist Trey Daniels.

The first 10,000 fans will receive a Shazam placard with McCoy’s signature 3-pointer phrase, courtesy of Arizona Sports.

A limited-edition Al McCoy 50th Season t-shirt will be sold as the evening’s Item of the Game along with a commemorative 50th season lapel pin in the Footprint Center Team Shop.

“Al McCoy needs to be celebrated. There are not many people who can do what he does,” broadcaster and former Phoenix Suns player Eddie Johnson said.

McCoy’s many contributions to the sport were recognized when he received the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame during Enshrinement Weekend in September 2007.

McCoy is a native of Williams, Iowa, a tiny farming community and was a member of his high school basketball team. He lists legendary broadcasters Harry Caray, Bert Wilson and Jack Brickhouse among his career influences.

He received his degree in drama-speech from Drake University and performed graduate work at the University of Iowa. In 1994, McCoy received Drake’s Alumni Achievement Award.

McCoy was inducted into the Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor in 2017 stating it was a great privilege to be associated with the iconic men he joined.

Tickets for Al McCoy Night are still available at Suns.com/SingleGame. Visit Suns.com for the latest stories about the team on and off the court.