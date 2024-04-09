PHOENIX SUNS, PHOENIX MERCURY AND CLEVELAND AVENUE ANNOUNCE INNOVATION AND COLLABORATION ALLIANCE TO TRANSFORM FAN EXPERIENCE

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Cleveland Avenue, a global venture capital firm specializing in investments in lifestyle consumer brands and technology companies, today announced a partnership that will introduce Cleveland Avenue’s industry leading portfolio of brands, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics, to establish Footprint Center as a hub for innovation, sustainability, unique culinary experiences and testing ground for cutting-edge technologies.

“Our partnership with Cleveland Avenue is rooted in innovation and future-forward thinking,” said Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein. “Together, we will implement modern, state-of-the-art technologies that will provide our fans unprecedented experiences and services at every game, concert and event.”

“Cleveland Avenue stands at the intersection of insight and opportunity within the fan experience landscape, uniting founders, investment partners and global visionaries,” said Don Thompson, Founder & CEO, Cleveland Avenue, LLC. “Our partnership with the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury is a shared vision around innovation, entrepreneurship and making a positive impact in our communities.”

Cleveland Avenue is also one of the principal owners of Footprint, the official sustainability partner of the Suns and Mercury. Cleveland Avenue’s innovative food and beverage technologies will be integrated into suites and concessions alongside Footprint’s eco-friendly packaging solutions by the end of the year.

“We’re excited to partner with Cleveland Avenue and raise the bar on fan experience,” said Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Dan Costello. “The arena has served as an innovation lab for Footprint’s sustainable packaging solutions and now we will have the opportunity to implement and test other cutting-edge technologies.”

Cleveland Avenue’s strategic partnerships are a key ingredient in driving successful outcomes for innovative entrepreneurs.