PHOENIX SUNS LAUNCH SUNS LIVE

PHOENIX – As part of the Phoenix Suns industry-shifting partnership with Arizona’s Family and Kiswe to bring Suns basketball to all fans in Arizona, the team today announced pricing and packaging for Suns Live, the Suns new direct-to-consumer streaming platform. Suns Live, powered by Kiswe, provides fans with live games, game replays and original content.

All locally broadcast games, including 70 regular season games and all five preseason contests, will simulcast on Suns Live allowing subscribers to live stream games at home or on the go. The Suns pregame, halftime and postgame shows will also stream on Suns Live. In addition to live games, subscribers will also have access to original content, including behind-the-scenes and off-the-court moments, as well as on-demand games.

Subscriptions to Suns Live are available at live.suns.com, offering two packaging options: $109.99 per year or $14.99 per month. Annual subscription purchases include a limited-edition Suns t-shirt. To sign up for a subscription, visit live.suns.com.

Subscribers can access Suns Live at live.suns.com on their desktop and mobile devices. Additional information on how to stream via connected TV apps will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans can access original content today, with live game streams beginning with the first preseason game on Oct. 8 versus the Detroit Pistons.

For additional information on how to watch Phoenix Suns games this season, visit suns.com/how-to-watch.