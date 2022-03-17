PHOENIX SUNS TO HOST EMPOWERMENT NIGHT PRESENTED BY CARMAX ON FRIDAY, MARCH 18

The Phoenix Suns will continue celebrating Women’s History Month when the team hosts Empowerment Night presented by CarMax on Friday, March 18 as they take on the Chicago Bulls at Footprint Center. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

The team will don the first Suns and Mercury co-branded shooting shirt for warmups. The first 10,000 fans will receive co-branded crossover t-shirt courtesy of CarMax.

Some of the women playing key roles in the operations of Empowerment Night include:

Empowerment Night’s national anthem will be performed by community leader and President of the West Valley Arts Council, Sandra Basset.

On the airwaves, five-time All-Star and Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith continues her guest role with Kevin Ray and Eddie Johnson as color analyst during the game’s broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona.

Halftime will feature a live performance from Maelyn Jarmon, season 16 winner of the singing competition, The Voice.

Fans looking to satisfy their sweet tooth will have the opportunity to receive vouchers for a free box of cookies via t-shirt tosses from the Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus Pine Council.

CarMax, the evening’s presenting sponsor, is the first automotive retailer to sponsor the WNBA and furthered its investment in women’s professional basketball by signing a multi-year deal last season with the Mercury – the company’s first partnership with a WNBA team. The agreement established CarMax as a founding member of the Phoenix Mercury Changemakers, a cohort of global brands that value diversity, equality and inclusion invested in women’s sports at the highest level.

Tickets for Friday’s Empowerment Night presented by CarMax are still available and can be purchased by visiting Suns.com/SingleGame. Visit Suns.com for the latest stories about the team on and off the court.