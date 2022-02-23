PHOENIX SUNS TO HOST BLACK EXCELLENCE NIGHT PRESENTED BY FIRSTBANK ON FEB. 25

Continuing the organization’s efforts to elevate the voices of the community during Black History Month, the Phoenix Suns will host Black Excellence Night presented by FirstBank when the team takes on the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center on Friday, February 25. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Friday night’s national anthem will be performed by the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Choir and vignettes highlighting Black heritage will be played throughout the evening. Halftime will feature a live performance from Arizona rapper Futuristic.

Acacia Barnett will be presented the 2022 Golden Standard Award this evening. Barnett is the founder of Hattie B. Black Women in Progress, an Arizona-based nonprofit that provides young women with self-esteem, leadership and life skills. Phoenix Suns Charities will also present Barnett with a grant to continue her organization’s efforts in the community. Nominations are now open for 2023 Golden Standard Awards and can be submitted by visiting Suns.com/BHM.

The Suns teamed up with Scottsdale-based and Black-owned apparel brand MDRN Rockstars for a limited-edition Black History Month t-shirt that will be available in the Team Shop at Footprint Center while supplies last.

Phoenix-based choreographer and influencer Jenzi, who has designed performances for entertainers such as Wale and Lizzo, and has been featured in TLC and the New York Post, will perform with an all-Black dance team to a custom routine.

Fans in attendance may receive gift cards via t-shirt tosses in support of Black-owned businesses throughout the Valley. A directory of those Black-owned businesses is also available at Suns.com/BHM.

Tickets for Friday’s Black Excellence Night presented by FirstBank are still available and can be purchased by visiting Suns.com/SingleGame. Visit Suns.com for the latest stories about the team on and off the court.