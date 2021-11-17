PHOENIX SUNS CELEBRATE THE VALLEY’S RICH NATIVE AMERICAN CULTURE

PHOENIX – With 22 Native tribes represented throughout the state, Arizona has one of the richest Native cultures in North America.

In honor of the Valley’s Native American community, the Phoenix Suns are hosting Native American Heritage Night supported by APS at Footprint Center this Friday, November 19.

The night will be filled with indigenous-themed entertainment beginning with a pregame performance of traditional hoop dancing by Tony Duncan Productions. Fans entering the arena will be greeted by the sounds of DJ Neon N8TVS of Navajo and San Carlos Apache decent in the Footprint Center pavilion and DJ Tomahawk Bang of Tohono O’odham decent located in the Dos Equis Beer Garden. The national anthem will be performed by Phoenix vocalist Kahara Hodges in her native Navajo, Diné language (Navajo meaning, “The People”). The celebration continues at halftime with a performance of powwow style dancing with a hip-hop influence by renowned troupe Indigenous Enterprise, recently featured in the New York Times.

In collaboration with local indigenous artist Breeze who is of Tohono O’odham decent, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Phoenix Suns t-shirt dedicated to our Native communities across the Valley.

“Designing the shirt is a special thing to me. I feel like it’s me coming full circle,” said the artist Breeze. “As a kid I remember my grandfather being a huge Suns fan. My grandfather was sitting in his truck listening to Suns games on the radio. Unfortunately, when he passed away it was after one of our best seasons. But after that I focused on art, so really designing this shirt now is coming full circle with art and the Suns once again and reminding me of my grandfather.”

A separate t-shirt, the Item of the Game, features the interpretation of the word Sun in all 22 tribal languages from around Arizona across the chest.

Tickets for Friday's Native American Heritage Night supported by APS are still available and can be purchased by visiting Suns.com/SingleGame.

