MONTY WILLIAMS NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE COACH OF THE MONTH

PHOENIX – After guiding the team to an 18-3 record to open up the season, Phoenix Suns Head Coach Monty Williams has been named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for October/November 2021, the NBA announced today.

With Williams at the helm, the Suns are currently tied for the league’s best record and tied for the best record through the first 21 games of a season in franchise history (2004-05). Phoenix capped off their month of November with a perfect 16-0 record, the most wins in a month without a loss in franchise history (tied for second in league history), and have won 17-straight games, tying a franchise record for longest winning streak. The Suns currently rank sixth in the NBA in offensive rating this season and second in defensive, one of only two teams to rank in the top-six in both categories.

This marks Williams’ third time winning Western Conference Coach of the Month, as he also won for March 2021 with the Suns and January 2011 while coaching the New Orleans Hornets, whose roster included current Suns point guard Chris Paul. Williams is the fourth Suns head coach to win the monthly honor more than once during their tenure in Phoenix and joins three-time winner Cotton Fitzsimmons (April 1989, February 1990, December 1991); Paul Westphal (December 1992); Frank Johnson (December 2002); four-time winner Mike D’Antoni (December 2004, February 2006, December 2006, January 2007); two-time winner Alvin Gentry (November 2009, March 2010); and Jeff Hornacek (December 2013) as the only Suns coaches in franchise history to win the honor.

Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bull was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month.

The Suns look to win a franchise record 18th-straight game when the team plays host to the Detroit Pistons at Footprint Center tonight at 7:00 p.m. PT. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Arizona and air on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station and in Spanish on KSUN-La Mejor Radio. Tickets to tonight’s game can be purchased at Suns.com/tickets.