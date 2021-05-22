MIKAL BRIDGES WINS 2021 MAJERLE HUSTLE AWARD

Suns Ring of Honor member Dan Majerle virtually presented Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges with the 2021 Majerle Hustle Award today.

The award is presented at the end of each regular season to the Suns player who most personified the same hustle, grit and determination that Suns Ring of Honor member Majerle displayed as a player.

A two-time recipient of the Majerle Hustle Award after winning as a rookie in 2019, Bridges joins P.J. Tucker and Grant Hill as the only Suns to win the award multiple times. In his third NBA season in 2020-21, Bridges recorded career highs in points per game, rebounds per game, blocks per game and field goal and three-point shooting percentages. He became just the fourth qualified player ever to shoot at least 54% from the field and 42% from behind the arc, and did so while playing outstanding defense and displaying the hustle that earned him this recognition.

Bridges was selected based on the results of the following voting categories: Suns fans, Suns players, Suns employees and Majerle himself with each voting group carrying equal weight in the final selection.

Majerle Hustle Award winners: