Mikal Bridges to Take on 76ers Matisse Thybulle on NBA2K20

The Valley Boyz will return to the virtual hardwood to take on the City of Brotherly Love as the Suns continue their 2019-20 schedule with a Friday matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on NBA2K20, streamed live on Twitch. Friday’s matchup will feature two rising stars in the NBA ready to battle it out on the simulated court in front of thousands tuned in online.

Phoenix’s sophomore standout and Philly native Mikal Bridges will rep the Suns, while Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle will man the controls for Philadelphia.

Bridges is set to become the fifth different personality to rep the Suns on NBA 2K20 since the team began streaming games on March 13, joining teammates Ty Jerome and Frank Kaminsky, NFL star safety Tony Jefferson and professional 2K gamer Antonio Saldivar. Fans can visit Twitch.tv/Phoenix_Suns to tune-in to tomorrow’s matchup at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The Suns will continue to give fans a virtual fix as the first NBA team to continue the 2019-20 season on NBA 2K20. During this unprecedented time, the Suns social media team developed an innovative opportunity to leverage their platforms to bring the basketball community together and drive a positive conversation in the social space. The Suns are continuing to explore additional opportunities to create compelling digital content and identify new ways for Suns fans to engage with their favorite team over the coming weeks.