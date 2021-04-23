Los Suns Apparel Collection, Second Drop, Available Now at Phoenix Suns Arena Team Shop

Following the success of the first drop, the Phoenix Suns are offering an all-new lineup for the next phase of the Los Suns Apparel Collection, a fresh slate dedicated to the rich history with the Hispanic community and its culture. Fans can secure the latest threads by visiting the Phoenix Suns Arena Team Shop open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or an hour before all home games.

This next iteration of the Los Suns Collection was created by the Suns’ internal creative team Centercourt Studios, and celebrates the origins of the franchise featuring Desde 1968 and Valle De Los Suns graphics. The collection includes subtle tones and vibrant colors that embody the beauty of the Arizona landscape.

The inspired apparel line originally launched last month with two pieces designed by Suns fan and Chicano graphic designer, David Peraza.

