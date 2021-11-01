Los Soles Celebrate Dia de los Muertos on Nov. 2 with Hornitos® Tequila

The Valley’s original professional sports team, Los Soles, have a rich connection with the Latino community and its culture.

This Tuesday, November 2 when the Suns take on the New Orleans Pelicans on their home floor at Footprint Center, the team will celebrate Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead presented by Hornitos® Tequila. The holiday which originates in Mexico, is a joyful celebration of life and death that brings family and friends together to honor and remember their loved ones who have passed away.

During Dia de los Muertos, an ofrenda or altar is the centerpiece of the holiday and built in private homes, cemeteries and public areas to celebrate the lives of the deceased during the joyful celebration. In honor of the night, Phoenix altar artist Felipa Lerma has designed a Phoenix Suns themed community altar that will honor Suns players and coaches who have passed away. Fans are encouraged to participate in the festivity and honor their loved ones who have passed away by bringing photos and placing them on the altar.

The night will also be filled with an explosion of entretenimiento Mexicano including a live pregame performance by Mariachi Azteca de Oro. Fans will be able to take photos with Catrinas, whom will be roaming the pavilion pregame. The national anthem will be sang by El Charro de Arizona, Alan Ponce who will perform alongside Tradiciones Dance Co. during half-time for a Dia de los Muertos inspired performance. Additionally, the Suns Team Shop will offer an exclusive calavera t-shirt as the night’s item of the game and the first 5,000 fans age 21 years old and up will receive a calavera facemask in theme with the night, courtesy of Hornitos® Tequila.

Tickets for Tuesday’s Dia de los Muertos are still available and can be purchased by visiting Suns.com/SingleGame. Take advantage of the best ticketing offers and benefits by becoming a PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Member at Suns.com/Membership and be sure to visit Suns.com for the latest stories about the team on and off the court.