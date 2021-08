The NBA announced today that Phoenix Suns forward/center Jalen Smith was selected to the All-Summer League First Team, as selected by a panel of media.

Smith led the Las Vegas Summer League by averaging 12.5 rebounds per game as he also averaged 16.3 points, recording a double-double in all four of his appearances. His highest scoring performance at Summer League came in a win over Denver on Aug. 12 when he tallied 16 of his 21 points in the second half while also grabbing 11 rebounds.