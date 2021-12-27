PHOENIX SUNS AND INTEL PARTNER TO SPREAD HOLIDAY JOY

The team that’s usually leading the way in assists, the Phoenix Suns, got a championship-level assist from Intel this month resulting in miles of smiles across the Valley.

More than 20 Intel volunteers teamed up with Suns Legacy Partners employees to help 30 kids from A New Leaf’s Faith House Crisis Center and Desert Foothills Library (in partnership with Foothills Food Bank) take part in the shopping spree of a lifetime at a Phoenix Target store.

Suns Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges were the brightest elves that day helping the kids with advice on clothes, electronics and sporting goods while also grabbing those out of reach toys for some of the smaller kids – and shorter volunteers! Their presence alone meant the world to the kids they helped serve.

“Intel is proud to partner with the Phoenix Suns to create wonderful holiday memories for these amazing kids and their families,” said Liz Shipley, Public Affairs Director for Intel Arizona. “Intel is dedicated to helping our communities thrive and creating a brighter future for all Arizonans.”

The Suns and Intel didn’t stop there. The two, long-standing Arizona organizations set out to raise the bar to improve the lives of those in need this season. In addition to the shopping spree for kids, Intel donated computers for Mikal’s Bridges Brightest Ballers initiative and for the 15 families that Cam Payne adopted this holiday season.

“As an organization committed to supporting the community that supports us, we are so fortunate to have a team comprised of young men who put others before themselves, and partners like Intel that care just as much about the state of Valley residents,” said Kyle Pottinger, SVP Ticket Sales & Service.