It’s the morning of Tuesday, February 1.

A crowd is gathering out front of Footprint Center, but patrons are not early arrivers for that night’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.

These are guests who have gathered to witness the dedication of a new mural on the west side of the recently transformed downtown Phoenix venue. Students, community leaders and Suns and Mercury front office employees joined for the debut of the “I am Black History” mural, designed in-house by the franchise’s Centercourt Studios creative department and one of 28 installations in the Valley a part of the Black History Mural Project.

For Gizette Knight, Founder of the Black History Mural Project, there is a strong sense of empowerment and accomplishment to see her initiative continuing, born from the Black Lives Matter movement in the summer of 2020.

“The mural project was birthed out of the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Knight.

“I was a leader in that movement, I conducted marches and as they started to die down, so did the momentum. I came up with this idea to keep the momentum going.”

The inspiration was drawn from the Black Lives Matter street murals that were completed in several metropolitan cities across the United States. Following fundraising and several meetings to replicate in Phoenix, Knight’s plan shifted and the Black History Mural Project was created.

In its first year, 28 murals (for the 28 days of February’s Black History Month), Knight collaborated with artists and local organizations, including the Suns and Mercury, to display and honor Black history through art.

Knight tipped off year two of the Black History Mural Project joined by a panel hosted by Suns broadcaster and alumni Eddie Johnson, Phoenix Suns General Manager James Jones, President of West Valley Arts Council Sandra Bassett, Director of Economic Empowerment for Greater Phoenix Urban League Jerry McPherson and Founder and President of Arizona State University’s Project Humanity Dr. Neal Lester.

“I think it is amazing and admirable for the Phoenix Suns to be bold and team with our organization,” said Knight.

The new mural depicts several familiar faces, but also some that aren’t – a point of emphasis according to Knight.

“Change starts with the education, and this mural is part of that,” said Knight.

“Of course, we need improvements in policy, but it all begins with education, and that is what we are doing with this partnership.”

By incorporating important figures that may have received less limelight, “I am Black History” celebrates the past, present and future.

On the left side of the mural, former Suns Dave Lattin, Stan McKenzie, McCoy McLemore and George Wilson are represented as the first Black professional athletes in Phoenix on the Suns’ inaugural roster during the 1968-69 season. Frank Johnson, the first Black head coach of the Phoenix Suns (2002) and HBCU advocate, future Hall of Famer and current Suns guard Chris Paul are also depicted.

The right side of the mural features Cheryl Miller, the first head coach and general manager of the Phoenix Mercury that laid the foundation for three-time WNBA Champion franchise and future NFL Hall of Famer and the first Black part-owner of the Suns Larry Fitzgerald.

Star Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and center Britney Griner have long championed social justice and LGBTQ+ equality and representation are prominently featured in the mural as well.

The mural is completed with the addition of children, who in Knight’s eyes are the future of Black history the project represents.

“This is a domino effect,” said Knight.

“Yes, Black history matters, but to future children, you are Black history. The choices and decisions you make impact that. It’s a powerful statement, I am so glad it was chosen for the mural,” continued Knight.

Knight hopes the program continues to grow in size and awareness, with the goal of incorporating additional cities and scholarships in the future.

“We are creating Black history. We are creating it for future generations, it’s important because it sets the groundwork for those beyond us.”