HOMECOMING

For 336 days beginning in early 2020 the only sound coming out of the arena at 201 E. Jefferson Street in Phoenix was jackhammering and soldering followed by the eerie echo of squeaking sneakers resounding throughout the empty stands.

The pandemic kept fans away for almost a year, allowing for the planned $250M transformation of the arena to move forward in earnest without distraction or pause.

The doors to Footprint Center opened on February 7, 2021. The Phoenix Suns were hosting the Boston Celtics, as well as 1,500 healthcare heroes who had been working the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Suns were the first professional sports team in Arizona to welcome fans back.

Emotions were at an all-time high. After more than a year of change, the opportunity to watch a Suns game in person was a step toward normalcy.

"It was less about how many fans were in the building, but to be able to provide something for those in need of it. It was amazing to see how grateful fans were to come into Footprint Center, to the staff, and everyone involved. They were thankful to be able to experience this once everyday thing that now became a luxury coming out of the pandemic," Footprint Center Vice President of Booking and Event Production Sarah Schock said.

Today, the Suns sit atop the NBA, and are the hottest ticket in town. The atmosphere inside Footprint Center is electric – contributing to the franchise's 12 home game sellout streak. Despite the turnaround, the memories of one of the strangest years in sports and entertainment are still fresh.

'Starting the season without fans was one of the most surreal things I've ever experienced. I remember walking the concourse at halftime, and there's nobody there. It was unbelievable.' - Ralph Marchetta, General Manager, Sports & Entertainment Services & SVP, Ticket Operations

Following the shutdown of nearly all arena events amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and a truncated season concluded in the NBA's Bubble in Florida, Marchetta considered it a huge win that basketball was returning to home markets despite the closed doors and empty seats.

Behind the scenes, leadership at Footprint Center was working feverishly on the measures and protocols to safely host fans again.

Schock, reflected on the uphill climb for more than one reason.

"Opening a brand-new building is a career marker in the industry. It is something people work their entire career towards. When we shut down, COVID was one of the most challenging things people faced in the sports and entertainment industry. We did those both at the same time."

The accomplishment was no small feat and was only made possible due to the tireless work Suns Legacy Partners staff and guidance from the NBA. Pre-pandemic steps to create a digital environment that is ticket-less and cashless gave the organization a leg up in preparation for a safe return for fans. A new HVAC system that improved air circulation, and escalators with UV-C lights that kill 99.9% of bacteria on the handrails each cycle were also health and safety improvements that were already part of the transformation planning.

Fan capacity increased throughout the second half of the 2020-21 season providing a lift to the downtown Phoenix economy. A return to the NBA playoffs for the first time in 10 years provided a significant boost to the Suns fanbase.

The 17,000 fans that packed Footprint Center throughout the playoffs and NBA Finals earned the venue the reputation as the most daunting place to play for opposing teams.

ESPN's own Stephen A Smith noted how special the homecourt advantage was during the second round of the playoffs.

"That crowd is the proverbial sixth man…you want to be there," he added on First Take.

Fans have continued to show up and show out each and every night the defending Western Conference Champion Suns take the floor. Even veteran Chris Paul can't get enough of it.

"For me, with 17 years in this league, it's not every year you see a fan base like this. Playing in Phoenix, when you get to the game, the fans are already in their seats when we run out for warm up. It just brings a different type of energy and excitement."

Footprint Center is poised to be as loud and formidable as ever when the franchise gears up to Rally the Valley for a consecutive trip to the postseason.

For Marchetta, the success is even sweeter following the events of the last two years.

"Without a doubt, no question, it is so much more special to have a full building now as the team's performing this well and after what we've collectively been through," Marchetta said.

And to Schock, the summation is something most can relate to after the collective experiences over the past several years.

"Looking back at it all, I say, 'look at what we've done, look at how far we've come,'"