Holiday Assist Leaders

The holiday season provides a great reminder of the impact that can be made on the lives of people in need. The Phoenix Suns found some time outside of basketball this past month to give back to the community that has been supporting the organization for more than 50 years.

Through a variety of holiday-season initiatives, the team that led the NBA in assists per game last season collaborated with local charities and organizations to make this time of year a little brighter for Valley residents.

Devin Booker Shocks Lights, Camera, Discover

The Suns guard tipped off the holiday season in December by surprising a Valley nonprofit with a $100,000 grant and Christmas gifts as a part of his Devin Booker Starting Five program.

When teens from the local nonprofit Lights Camera Discover, an organization that provides underserved youth access to digital art classes and equipment, were invited to Footprint Center, they were excited to meet with and shadow professionals from the Suns social media, video content and broadcast teams.

Their last stop before the game was a pregame player meet and greet to emulate pregame media availability. This one that had quite the surprise when No. 1 walked in, answered their questions, and then put the cherry on top of the evening with a $100,000 grant, new cameras and laptops for the five teens in attendance.

Cam Johnson Treats Valley Youth to Holiday Shopping Spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Alongside Suns staff and alumni, forward Cam Johnson surprised 20 children from nonprofit ICAN, an afternoon youth development organization, to a holiday shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Children scored their favorite Suns gear, new sneakers and sporting toys just in time for the festive season.

Elfrid Payton Hosts “Selfie with Elfie” for Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix Suns

Elfrid Payton and his family hosted youth from Boys & Girls Club Metro Phoenix to a fun, holiday event featuring food, gifts and their chance to take pictures with Santa and get a "Selfie with Elfie" as a part of the Elfrid Payton Foundation’s annual event. The event served more than 250 youth and family.

Deandre Ayton Hosts Private Movie Screening

Suns big man Deandre Ayton is a superhero on the court, and was one off the court when he hosted a private screening of the latest Spider-Man movie for underserved youth. His guests all received an exclusive meet and greet with the web slinger himself, toys and Suns gear and exclusive access to the blockbuster.

Jae Crowder & Mikal Bridges Holiday Shopping Spree

Alongside Suns staff and friends from Intel, Suns forwards Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges surprised 25 youth from A New Leaf to a holiday shopping spree to load up on new clothes for the New Year, toys and everything in between. The local nonprofit provides assistance to those most in need in the community, helping families, children, and adults overcome the challenges they face.

Cam Payne’s 15 Families of Christmas

Guard Cam Payne has been making an impact in the Valley since arriving here 18 months ago. In his third season with the team, Payne continues to give back to the community that has embraced him. He launched Cam Payne’s 15 Families of Christmas this year, hosting families from the Valley to a Christmas dinner before surprising them with all of their holiday wishes of toys, clothes and more.

The Phoenix Suns return to the court today for the franchise’s first Christmas Day game since 2009 when they take on the Golden State Warriors at 3 p.m. MT on ABC.