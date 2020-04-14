John MacLeod: The Winningest Coach in Suns History

One year ago, today, the Suns organization and the Phoenix community lost the life of the longest-tenured and winningest coach in franchise history, John MacLeod. His basketball success, his relationships with his players and his overall representation of the Suns organization hold him as one of the most iconic figures in franchise history.

“He is somebody that is part of the DNA of the Phoenix Suns,” NBA Hall of Famer Paul Westphal said.

MacLeod began his career in 1967 at the University of Oklahoma where he coached fellow Suns Ring of Honor member Alvan Adams.

“He started recruiting me when I was in 9th grade,” Adams said. “One of the main reasons I chose the University of Oklahoma was because of John MacLeod.”

MacLeod spent six seasons as Oklahoma’s head coach, three of them leading to top 20 ranks and only one below .500 (his second season). The success MacLeod shared with the Sooners soon caught the attention of then Suns owner Jerry Colangelo who was also serving as the team’s head coach at the time in 1973.

Colangelo was in a unique position where even though he was capable of coaching his team, he had the flexibility to bring in a potential coach and throw them right on the front lines. If the coach succeeded, he could bring them on board, if not, he had the option to continue as he was.

“I brought him into Phoenix and I actually had him at halftime make a presentation to our team,” Colangelo said. “I wanted him to watch what he saw in the first half, come into our locker room and draw some diagrams, talk about some of the potential adjustments that we could make. He passed all of that with flying colors. Afterward, we had dinner and I offered him the job.”







The 1973-74 season began the longest run by a head coach in franchise history. Not only did MacLeod begin to bring success on the court, but his personality went on display within his teachings.

“The personal pronoun ‘I’ doesn’t exist in the word team and we operate for the most part on that premise,” said MacLeod.

This wasn’t just a coach’s cliché, but a direct message he preached to his teams often in order for them to understand his style of play.

“He loved the game,” Westphal said. “He was totally professional and he was very fundamentally sound. The guys who played for him for very long were great teammates. He really valued team play and unselfishness.”

The players not only accepted his style of basketball, but embraced all that he was doing for them and their careers in order to get the most out of them.

“What a great, great person,” Larry Nance said. “Just a really good man. He’d always put me in a situation to succeed on the basketball court.”







That success came early and often for MacLeod and the Suns.

“We had to pay our dues, he did, the first couple of years, but very quickly we got to the Finals,” Colangelo said. “That was a fun time for us.”

In just his third season as the Suns coach, MacLeod turned the entire program around and made the Suns a true contender in the Western Conference. While there were bumps in the road early on in the season, MacLeod kept the teams focus looking forward and continued to make them believe in themselves.

“John MacLeod was a real motivator,” Al McCoy said. “I’ll never forget in that ’75-76 season, with about 20 games in the season, we were playing a game in New Orleans. Dick Van Arsdale broke his wrist. The next morning, the team was leaving on the bus to continue on the road trip and it was a pretty down crew. John MacLeod, sensing that, got up on the bus and he told the bus driver, ‘Pull off the freeway and find some place to park.’ He went to every individual and he said, ‘I know you’re down. Van got hurt, we don’t know if he’s going to be back, but what are we here for? Aren’t we here to win? Let’s do it.’ So, every individual got up and they made a commitment that they were going to be a playoff team, that they could do it. As those things happen sometimes in sports, they did it.”

The team overcame all obstacles as MacLeod became the first coach in franchise history to lead the Suns to the NBA Finals.

“Oh, it was a special time,” MacLeod said. “From there we got better and better, stronger, more fuel, more fans, more support. It was a great year for the Suns.”







MacLeod went on to compile a franchise-record 579 career wins, in addition to another franchise-record 37 playoff victories in his time with the Suns. The longest-tenured coach in team history (1973-87), MacLeod led the Suns for 13-plus seasons that included nine playoff berths, three Western Conference Finals appearances (1976, 1979, 1984) and, of course, the trip to the 1976 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

MacLeod will always be remembered as a member of the Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor for his success on the court, his character off the court and the historic role he played in Suns franchise history.