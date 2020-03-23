Frank The Tank Ready for Battle with the Pacers

Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky will square off against Indiana Pacers guard Brian Bowen II tonight when they will rep their respective squads in a friendly matchup on NBA 2K20. In partnership with Twitch, the Suns are continuing the 2019-20 season on the virtual hardwood and Kaminsky will look to follow in the footsteps of teammate Ty Jerome, who guided the Suns to a big win over Josh Okogie and the Minnesota Timberwolves last week.

Kaminsky will become the fourth personality to rep the Suns on NBA 2K20 this season, joining Jerome, NFL star safety Tony Jefferson and professional 2K gamer Antonio Saldivar. Fans can visit Twitch.tv/Phoenix_Suns to tune-in to tonight’s matchup at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

During this unprecedented time, the Suns social media team developed an innovative opportunity to leverage their platforms to bring the basketball community together and drive a positive conversation in the social space. The Suns are continuing to explore additional opportunities to create compelling digital content and identify new ways for Suns fans to engage with their favorite team over the coming weeks.