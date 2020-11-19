Posted: Nov 18, 2020

Welcome to The Valley, Jalen Smith
Suns Select Jalen Smith with 10th Pick In NBA Draft

The Phoenix Suns tonight selected Maryland’s Jalen Smith with the 10th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.  

Smith, a 6-10, 225-pound forward, averaged 15.5 points on 53.8% shooting from the field, 36.8% from three-point range and 75.0% from the free throw line, plus 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks as a sophomore for the Terrapins in 2019-20. The Baltimore, Maryland native was a unanimous Third Team All-American and a finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award as he finished third in the nation with 21 double-doubles last season.



