Welcome to The Valley, Jalen Smith

The Phoenix Suns tonight selected Maryland’s Jalen Smith with the 10th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Smith, a 6-10, 225-pound forward, averaged 15.5 points on 53.8% shooting from the field, 36.8% from three-point range and 75.0% from the free throw line, plus 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks as a sophomore for the Terrapins in 2019-20. The Baltimore, Maryland native was a unanimous Third Team All-American and a finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award as he finished third in the nation with 21 double-doubles last season.





