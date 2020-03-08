The Valley.

It’s a geographic demarcation representing the Salt River Valley. It’s also a uniquely hyperlocal identity.

This is who we are. From the 303 to the 202, we are Eastside and Westside. From boots to suits, we go hard with no plan to slow down.

The Suns are The Valley’s first son and is still the only organization to call The Valley home.

Like The Valley itself, we are…

GRIT AND BEAUTY

WORKING CLASS AND UPPER CLASS

FIGHTERS. INNOVATORS. NATIVES. TRANSPLANTS. MULTICULTURAL.

The Valley will witness how the organization demonstrates the same passions, struggles, pursuits and pride of the community that supports them. We will let everyone know we are more than PHX, WE ARE THE VALLEY.

The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury are teaming up as one. From All-Star Devin Booker to the Greatest of All-Time Diana Taurasi, both teams will share one identity on and off of the court as they represent The Valley in it's entirety.