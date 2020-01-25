Tyler Johnson: The Ultimate Jersey Collection

One of most fans earliest memories when it comes to sports is receiving that first jersey. No matter which team, who the player is or what color scheme, that jersey can often mold a young fan’s loyalty for their entire life. And just because Suns’ Tyler Johnson is in the NBA and has plenty of his own jersey, doesn’t mean he’s lost the passion of repping other names across his back.

At a young age, Johnson admired other athlete’s trophy collections and the memories that were connected to them. Each trophy told a different story and Johnson wanted something of his own to eventually be able to share with his children. He ultimately decided on jerseys.

“I get one from all my teammates just as part of the history,” Johnson said. “See where you've been to and help know where you're going. Then the second part was just guys who you had a real close connection with. Being able to write things down that my kids will be able to see forever. It's just to be part of my history.”

Jersey swapping has become a special moment in almost every sporting event nowadays and Johnson is front-and-center to exchange with those who’ve made an impact on his life. The idea to start collecting started from one of the most iconic jersey-swapping players in the league and Johnson’s former teammate, Dwyane Wade.

Since he took the concept from Wade, of course, he also took a couple jerseys with it.

“I got D Wades jersey,” Johnson said. “I think I have two actually. He sat right next to me in the locker room when I was in Miami. So, it was just like, go ahead a take care of that for me."

While most players enjoy receiving autographs with the jerseys in order to display throughout their homes, for Johnson, it’s truly all about the memories.

Whether it’s a former teammate such as James Johnson or an idol of his like Pat Tillman, Johnson has incorporated the jerseys into his wardrobe and the collection has grown quickly in such a short time.

“I'd probably say a little bit under a hundred [jerseys],” Johnson said. “This is the third year of really getting into it.”

“It's good to support your teammates,” Johnson said. “I still get to wear Suns gear, but then I get to put somebody else's name on the back.”

Although, this can also cause for some confusion in a public setting.

“The worst one is that I wore the Ty Jerome jersey and people thought I was Ty Jerome,” Johnson laughed about. “So, that one was confusing.”

Whether it’s to support his teammates or to contain the memories, Johnson closet is expanding as his jersey collection continues to grow each and every year. Because even being in his third year in the NBA, Johnson is still a fan of the game.