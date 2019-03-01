Tyler Johnson Adjusting Well to New Role with Phoenix Suns

Tyler Johnson hasn’t even been with the Phoenix Suns an entire month, but the 26-year-old guard is starting to find his rhythm as he adjusts to not only a new team, but a new position.

Johnson had spent the majority of his NBA career as a ‘sixthman’ shooting guard for the Miami Heat. Since arriving in Phoenix, his role has changed immensely as he is not only a consistent starter for the Suns, but he is also running their offense from the point guard position.

“The point guard position is very demanding,” Johnson said. “I have a lot more respect for guys I’ve played with in the past who have played that position because of just how much it entails. Getting guys in the right spot, being the most vocal and basically just understanding the game at every point of the game.”

The new playmaker has definitely found his rhythm over the past two games. He scored a season-high 29 points with five rebounds, four assists and a steal against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. He then followed that up two days later with 18 points and five rebounds in the Suns victory over his former team in Miami.

“I thought the last couple of games we played great,” Johnson said. “It’s just freedom. When we play the right way, everybody feels like they’re in rhythm.”

While he’s continuing to getting acclimated with his teammates off the court, Johnson knows that there is always an adjustment period when you actually step into game action.

“You can talk about it all you want, but there are so many different things that everybody is trying to manage on the court, not just myself,” Johnson said. “It’s definitely a feel thing. You start to see how guys play.”

Not only is he feeling more comfortable with his new team and his new duties, but he’s also learned throughout his first few weeks with the Suns that sometimes all it takes is keeping it simple and just playing basketball.

“When you try to put too much information out there, you almost overload yourself,” Johnson said. “We’re just playing free… I think in transition is where this team is really underrated because we’re so young. We can run and just let them be free.”

Going from one of the younger guys in Miami to one of the veterans in Phoenix, Johnson sees talent in the Suns young core and knows they aren’t far off from reaching their true potential.

“This team is a very talented team,” Johnson said. “We are going to figure out how to win. It’s only a matter of time. This is something we can build on.”

Johnson will look to continue his strong play as of late as the Suns welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to town on Friday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.