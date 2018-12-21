Skip to main content
T.J. Warren Jersey Giveaway Quiz
by Cody Cunningham
Posted: Dec 21, 2018
Facebook
Google Plus
Twitter
<section><h2>T.J. Warren Jersey Giveaway Quiz</h2></section><section><h2>In how many straight games has T.J. scored at least 20 points?</h2></section><section><h3>With at least 100 attempts, where does T.J. rank in the NBA with three-point percentage this season?</h3></section><section><h3>T.J. is one of four qualifying players in the league averaging 50% from the field, 44% from three and 85% from the free throw line this season. Which is not one of the other three?</h3></section><section><h3>TRUE OR FALSE: T.J.’s 22.2% increase from last season beyond the arc (from 22.2% to 44.4%) would be the largest improvement from a previous season in NBA history.</h3></section><section><h3>T.J. scored a season-high 30 points against which team this season?</h3></section><section><h2>PERFECT SCORE</h2><p></p><p>Screenshot this page and respond to our tweet (don't forget to RT) for your chance to win an autographed Warren jersey.</p></section><section><h3>Not quite 100%</h3><p></p><p>Feel free to try again for your chance to win!</p></section>
Quiz Maker
- powered by Riddle
Tags
Warren, T.J.
,
Suns
