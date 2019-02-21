Suns Maintain Positive Approach in Return from All-Star Break

As the Phoenix Suns return from the All-Star break, their approach is simple for the back-end of the season: battle each and every game and build for the future.

Although it’s been a difficult season for the Suns, the team is continuing to look forward as they aim to end the year on a positive note.

“Obviously losing is not fun,” Head Coach Igor Kokoskov said. “We lost a lot of games. It doesn’t change, it shouldn’t change how we are going to approach the rest of the season. We are going to take every possession, every quarter and every game even more serious with a more sense of urgency and a willingness to try to win every possession, every quarter, every game.”

The Suns are using their fans as motivation as they want to give back for all the support they have received throughout the entire season.

“Our mentality and approach has got to be to be a pro,” Kokoskov said. “It’s something that our fans and people in Phoenix and Arizona and all over the world who love and respect the Phoenix Suns, they deserve it. We are going to maintain our professionalism and enthusiasm and energy and try to win every game that we are going to play for the rest of the year.”

All the players and coaches are under the same mindset as they all just want to win games and prove to the league that there is a team on the rise in Phoenix.

“We were just talking about it,” Devin Booker said. “Treat every game, every quarter, just grind it out. Win every quarter. Win every possession. We’re trying to get something out of it. We’re trying to build for next year. We’re trying to build for five years to come. It starts now.”

Although he kept busy with the 3-Point Contest, Booker said that the All-Star break was good for this team as it works as a mini reset.

“Fresh start,” Booker said. “We have a stretch of games, very winnable games for us. Cleveland, Atlanta, Miami. We’re about to go out east for the last time. Hopefully we’ll come out with some big wins.”

The Suns will look to start off the back-end of the season on Thursday as they travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers.