Suns Fans Were on Display for Open Practice Brought to You by NAU

Not only did the Open Practice brought to you by NAU introduce the new Suns squad to the fans, but it also allowed the Phoenix fan base to introduce themselves to the team.

“It’s great to have fans like this who have your back with the love and support I’ve been having since I was in Arizona,” Deandre Ayton said.

The excitement around Phoenix has continued to grow all summer from the first overall pick to free agent acquisitions and trades. That excitement arrived early on Saturday as the Casino Arizona Pavilion was already packed two hours prior to Open Practice beginning.

“It’s unbelievable,” Devin Booker said. “I didn’t know it was going to be like this… For it to be a showing like this is incredible. I think everybody had a good time.”

Fans were treated with giveaways thrown into the stands, a team scrimmage and most importantly, the rookie dance-off. Ayton was joined by Mikal Bridges, Elie Okobo, George King and De’Anthony Melton as each took a turn dancing on their new court.

Did we mention the costumes? Each rookie was surprised to find out that they’d be dressed in provided costumes. Ayton was dressed as a giant chicken, Bridges was a minion, Okobo was Scooby Doo, King was a banana and Melton was Pikachu.

As for the winner…

“Mikal definitely won that,” Ayton said. “He definitely killed that song.”

The crowd showed their love and appreciation throughout all of the festivities as they cheered on their 2018-19 Phoenix Suns.

“I already know what AZ fans are about,” Ayton said. “This is the top level to compete at and show what you’ve got. This was a scrimmage game and it was this loud. Just imagine when we start playing against other opponents.”

Ayton will get to experience the Phoenix crowd once again on Monday as the team tips off their preseason against the Sacramento Kings.