Suns Credit Early Success to Ball Movement and Unselfishness

The Phoenix Suns have exceeded many preseason projections 16 games into the season, despite a tough opening schedule. Much of their success can be credited to the ball movement, playmaking and unselfishness of the team.

The Suns have assisted on 67.8 percent of their made field goals this season, ranking first in the NBA. Despite being without their starting point guard in Ricky Rubio for five games and their rookie point guard in Ty Jerome for all 16 games, the team has kept the ball moving and are among the league’s best at sharing the rock.

“It's a core value for us,” Head Coach Monty Williams said. “The ball movement is something that is a part of our program. I think when more guys touch the ball, they feel ownership in the offense.”

Williams’ new system in Phoenix seems to be working as every player seems to be getting involved in playmaking and the numbers are backing it up.

The Suns currently rank second in the NBA with 27.4 assists per game, which is the highest average in franchise history since 1993-94 (27.6). They also are second with an Assist Ratio (percent of possessions that end with an assisted field goal) at 19.2 percent.

"It's just sacrifice,” Devin Booker said. “Just sharing the ball, making that thing pop. Moving around, everybody gets touches, everybody gets to feel it. The games that we've been good in, it's moved a lot more.”

The Suns have 438 total assists through their first 16 games. Over the last 25 years since 1995-96, only two franchises have totaled more assists through a season’s first 16 games: The Golden State Warriors in four consecutive seasons from 2015-2019 and the Sacramento Kings in 2003-04.

“This is positionless basketball,” Williams said. “If there aren't many positions on the floor, I think it's incumbent that we move it around and have body movement. I think it says a lot about the unselfishness of our team and it's certainly something we want to build on.”

The deeper into the analytics, the more impressive the Suns ball movement becomes.

1st in Assists Points Created with 72.2 per game (points off of assists).

1st in Assist Adjusted with 33.2 per game (The total sum of team’s assists, free throw assists and secondary assists).

1st in potential assists 53.4 per game (any pass to a teammate who shoots within one dribble of receiving the ball).

3rd in NBA in passes made with 309.2 per game.

4th in Assist to Pass Percentage at 8.9 percent (The percentage of passes by a team that are assists).

5th best assist to turnover ratio at 1.86.

7th fewest turnovers in the league with 235.

8th in secondary assists with 3.3 per game.

The Suns are top 10 in nearly every playmaking statistical category and are doing so on a consistent basis. The team had 30-plus assists in three straight games from Nov. 12-18, their first time doing so in three consecutive games since 2009. Two Suns are averaging over six assists per game (Ricky Rubio 8.1; Devin Booker 6.1) and seven are averaging at least two (Aron Baynes 3.1; Elie Okobo 2.4; Tyler Johnson 2.3; Frank Kaminsky 2.1; Dario Šarić 2.0).

The Suns will look to continue their early success as they tip-off against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.